CM YS Jagan assures to extend all help to injured Ayyappa devotees

Vijayawada: Responding to the bus accident that took place in Kerala which 20 passengers got injured and one battling for life, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the condition of the injured devotees returning home and directed the officials to take steps for their medical aid.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to provide proper medical treatment for the devotees from the State who were injured in a road accident at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on their return journey.

The Chief Minister asked them to coordinate with the Pathanamthitta district officials and provide medical treatment to the injured and extend all possible help.

The Chief Minister was informed that 84 Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru mandal went to Sabarimala in two buses and one of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, was involved in a road accident.

The officials said that 18 Ayyappa devotees were injured, two seriously, in the accident.

The injured are being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the rest were provided food and accommodation by the Pathanamthitta district officials.