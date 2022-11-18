CM YS Jagan calls for strict monitoring of welfare hostels, Anganwadis

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the women and child welfare department officials to take immediate steps to fill the existing vacancies in welfare hostels across the state while chalking out an action plan for constant monitoring of the Nadu-Nedu programme in Anganwadis that will be implemented in three phases.

During a review on women and child welfare department on Friday, the Chief Minister told officials that there should be strict monitoring on the working of all welfare hostels and Anganwadis and filling of existing vacancies would help run them efficiently.

He gave a green signal for the appointment of 759 welfare officers and 80 caretakers in various hostels. Of the 759 welfare officers to be recruited, 171 will be posted in tribal welfare gurukul hostels.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to examine all hostels and equip them with necessary facilities while putting in efforts to fill the vacancies of Class-IV posts in post-matric hostels.

He told them to ensure that flavoured milk is supplied to inmates of all Anganwadis in the state in the next three months. While cleanliness and proper toilet maintenance are a must in all Anganwadis, inmates of hostels should never feel they are staying in captivity, he remarked.

The Chief Minister suggested that out of a total of 3,013 Gurukul schools and hostels where the Nadu-Nedu is to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3,364 crore, works should be taken up in 1,366 hostels and schools in the first phase which would cost Rs 1,500 crore. He specially asked the officials to take up the renovation works of all hostels in the western region of Kurnool district in the first phase itself.

The first phase operations should begin in January next and be completed in one year; he told them and suggested that modernisation of kitchens should be given priority while upgrading all basic infrastructure in Gurukula hostels.

There should be a constant monitoring on the working of all hostels at mandal level to ensure that necessary items to run the kitchens are purchased and stocked in advance. He asked the officials to arrange grievance cell numbers in all hostels and Anganwadis to receive complaints from hostel inmates.

Women and child welfare minister K V Ushasri Charan, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, principal secretary (BC welfare) G Jaya Lakshmi, principal secretary (women and child welfare) M Ravichandra, finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, APDDCF MD A Babu, director (women and child welfare) Dr A Siri, tribal welfare department director M Jahnavi and minority welfare Director G C Kishore Kumar was among those present.