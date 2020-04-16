CM YS Jagan conducts review on coronavirus preventive measures, directs officials to be alert

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to focus on the districts where coronavirus cases are high. He has been made clear that the regulations must be strictly enforced to maintain physical distance to prevent the coronavirus. While the manufacture of face masks was handed over to the Self Help Groups and ordered to distribute at hotspots areas first. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Thursday at the camp office on COVID-19 preventive measures in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary of Medical Jawahar Reddy and others participated in the review meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan instructed officials to continue its focus on facilities provided at Quarantine centres. Similarly, he advised the officials to give the stipulated amount of Rs.2000 to those who have completed Quarantine period. "We have put them in the Quarantine as a precautionary measure. If we send them to home at once they would starve out of hunger due to lack of money amid lockdown; that is the reason we are providing financial aid of Rs.2000," CM Jagan opined. He also ordered officers to instruct the victims to take nutritional supplements like milk, egg and vegetables with the money provided by the government.

Similarly, CM Jagan has directed officials to ensure that there are no problems to the people in the wake of the lockdown. He advised them to set up an internet connection and kiosk at the Rythu Bharosa centers. Officials were directed to conduct marketing activities centered on RBKs. Similarly, asked to take measures to export fish to other states without interruptions.