CM YS Jagan flayed for not implementing prohibition

Ongole: TDP women activists, Telugu Mahila leaders and cadre staged a protest against the new bar policy of the state government at the government-run liquor shop near RTC Bus Stand here on Saturday.

Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Telugu Mahila president Ravula Padmaja said that the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to prohibit liquor in the State in three phases. Still, after becoming the Chief Minister, he is throwing the lives of the public at risk by selling pesticides rich cheap liquor for the last three years, she alleged.

The Ongole Assembly Telugu Mahila president Nidamanuri Pavani said that after failing to earn revenue for the State, Jagan brought loans worth Rs 58,000 crore by promising revenue on liquor sale. The Ongole town Telugu Mahila president Pasupuleti Sunitha said that though all organisations and institutions, including the temples and schools, were locked down due to Covid, Jagan Mohan Reddy hurriedly opened the liquor shops and deputed teachers to sell the cheap liquor, just to run his government during the pandemic.

The women leaders said that the government was trying to repay the loans through the sale of sub-standard liquor which has been ruining the lives of people. They said that the increased sale of liquor is also a factor which has been contributing to the increased atrocities on women. They warned that the YSRCP would face the wrath of women in the next elections.

TDP State secretary K Kusuma Kumari, vice-president A Venkataratnam, Telugu Mahila State executive secretary N Narasamma, SC cell secretary Gone Mary Ratnakumari and others also participated in the protest.