CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Peddireddy, officials for Skoch award

x

Highlights

Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with the department secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) CEO Imtiaz Ahmed met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and showed him the Golden Award given by Skoch for the exemplary work in rural development.

The award was given to SERP for its outstanding work in implementing YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara schemes and uplifting the rural poor and working for poverty alleviation.

The Chief Minister congratulated the minister and officials on winning the Award.

