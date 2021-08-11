CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen on fulfilling electoral promises

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise made for the welfare of handloom workers during his 'padayatra', said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

As a part of the third instalment of the YSR Nethanna Nestham launched in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the minister said the government aimed at providing transparency and work towards the upliftment of the economically, socially weaker sections without any discrimination. The Minister stated that the Chief Minister had introduced a number of welfare schemes for the benefit of the people of all sections like nowhere else in the country.

He mentioned that the government's aim is to reach out the beneficiaries through welfare schemes and ensure that they get benefited.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said there were 254 eligible handloom workers in the district. For the financial year 2021-22, a total of Rs 60.96 lakh will be deposited in their bank account as a part of the YSR Nethanna Nestham. Each family will get Rs 24,000 under the scheme. Later, Srinivasa Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 60.96 lakh to the District Collector as a part of the YSR Nethanna Nestham.

The programme was attended by Anakapalle G Amarnath, NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) chairman KK Raju, YSRCP leader P Ramani Kumari, among others.