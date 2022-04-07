CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasts yellow media for misleading public by publishing false news

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the Yellow Media for misleading the public by publishing the false news items against him. He said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday in Delhi and held discussions for one hour. He recalled that the Yellow media published a news item stating that Narendra Modi had taken class to him. He said that only Narendra Modi and he were in the room and how yellow media know what they have discussed in the meeting. He questioned whether the yellow media sat under the sofa in the meeting room? He addressed a public meeting after felicitating the volunteers in Narasaraopet on Thursday.

He said, " Due to jealousy they are conducting bad propaganda against him. Jealousy is not good for health, they will get high B.P, sugar and other health complications. I am fighting with the demons like Maricha in Ramayana "

He criticised that the yellow media will support TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and dattaputrudu and added that agenda of Yellow Media , Chandrababu Naidu and dattaputrudu is the same. He urged the people not to believe false propaganda carried out by yellow media, Chandrababu Naidu and dattaputrudu against him.

He further said yellow media is conducting propaganda stating that the state will become Srilanka, if election promises were not implemented will the state become USA?

He said Chandrababu, dattaputrudu and yellow media are worrying that they will not come to power,if welfare schemes are continued and that is why they are making false propaganda against him.