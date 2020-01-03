CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the revamped healthcare scheme, which is the ambit of YSR Arogyasri in Eluru as part of Nadu-Nedu program on Friday. In addition to the treatment at multispeciality hospitals across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, the patients will be provided with Rs 1000 for their medical expenses after treatment under the scheme.

It is learnt, that the ambitious scheme CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, which initially served for 1059 diseases is enhanced to 2059 diseases, which will begin its services from February 1 West Godavari district as a pilot project. The full-fledged services will start across the state from April 1.

Addressing the public at the launch event, CM Jagan assured of providing the cancer treatment under the scheme for free of cost and directed officials to hand over the Arogyasri cards to 42 lakh beneficiaries whose annual income is under five lakhs.

CM Jagan said that they had included QR code on Arogyasri card to ensure that the medical reports be recorded on patients name for future use. "Disease such as Chikun Gunya, Malaria, Dengue and Sunstroke will also be included in the scheme, and as many as 510 types of drugs were present in all government hospitals," CM asserted.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan has announced a pension of Rs10,000 for dialysis patients and those suffering from thalassemia, Rs 5000 for paramedics and Rs 3000 for leprosy patients. He also announced the hike in the salaries for sanitary workers.