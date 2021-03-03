CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may meet PM, Home Minister today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. He is likely to visit Delhi on Wednesday if the appointment is confirmed.

The proposed visit of the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi at this juncture gained importance as Union Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Tirupati on March 4 to attend the Southern Zonal Council meeting has been cancelled where the state government could have raised several state issues.

Chief Minister is likely to discuss with the Union Home Minister on several issues of the state, including the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister is likely to impress upon the central government for the release of funds for the Polavaram project as per revised estimates. He is also likely to apprise the Centre about the successful conduct of Panchayat polls.