CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots 16 health hubs

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday mooted the idea of creating at least 16 health hubs across the State by involving private players. He asked the Health department officials to work out a concrete plan within a month.

Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting, the Chief Minister said each of the 13-district headquarters and three major municipal corporations (Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Tirupati) should have one health hub in 30-50 acres of land. Each player will be given five acres to set up their hospital. They will have to invest Rs 100 crore in three years. The CM said with this proposal each district will get six super speciality hospitals in health hubs.

He said if more number of private parties came forward, the government is ready to allot 50 acres of land. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan on the proposal of health hubs within a month.

Once the hub becomes a reality, there would be no need for the people to go to neighbouring states for better treatment, the Chief Minister said. He further said that the government is going to set up 16 medical colleges and teaching hospitals in the state.