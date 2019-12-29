CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy narrowly escapes danger after a short circuit at Visakha Utsav event

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday participated in Visakha Utsav 2019 event at Visakhapatnam. The CM has inaugurated the event in a grand note, which attracted huge fanfare and Visakhapatnam residents. However, officials are in bit relief as they have escaped a massive accident at the event. As part of the festivities, a tidal wave swept in at 9.30am on Saturday night.

In front of the venue, the VIP and VVIP lounges were filled with tidal waves and water came which left everyone in panic. Water came into the lounge set up for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Flexi. This caused the electrical wires to be short-circuited.

The authorities alerted immediately and stopped the power supply. All the rest of the visitors and others were moved away from the shore where the event held. Although no casualties were reported, visitors, guests and officials were shocked by the sudden tidal waves that swept across the shore.