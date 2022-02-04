CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders quality health care to tribals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to lay emphasis on providing quality health services to those in tribal areas and reiterated to fill all the vacant posts by February-end.

During a review on health department at the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to provide quality healthcare services in tribal areas, especially by filling up vacant posts.

He made it clear that he would accept any proposal to have doctors stay there and provide medical services in tribal regions. He agreed to accept the proposal for incentives if the decision was taken by the officials and reiterated that all the vacant posts must get filled in hospitals across the state. Later, the Chief Minister discussed the ongoing works under Nadu-Nedu (hospitals) and also reviewed the progress of YSR village clinics and urban clinics. He instructed the authorities not to compromise on the quality of the works under any circumstances.

In regard to Covid, officials informed that the third wave of the pandemic is gradually decreasing, where only 2,301 patients are getting treated in hospitals while the number of positive cases in the state is 1,00,622. Of these, 263 are in the ICU and are recovering, and 2,144 people are being treated free of cost under Aarogyasri. The authorities informed that the number of calls coming to the 104 call centre has dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, the officials said that 3,73,71,243 people have been administered two doses of vaccination, and 55,38,556 were given a single dose. While the target for the precautionary dose is 12,60,047, so far 9,79,723 people have been vaccinated. On a brighter note, the officials informed that the first dose is completed for everyone between 15-18 age group in the state.