CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pitches for Vizag as Silicon Valley

Vijayawada: Show casing the efforts being made by Andhra Pradesh to develop Silicon Valley type startup ecosystem in the port city of Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups and assured them that Visakhapatnam will be made into a unicorn startup hub.

According to officials, their presentations evoked positive response at the 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The officials explained that with the second Millennium Tower getting ready, the city-the largest in Andhra Pradesh with annual export IT and ITES turnover of Rs 2,000 crore has bright scope to become a hub for venture capitalists and startups with a value of $1 billion.

They said the government is also setting up a high-end skill university in the city with plans to rope in some big ticket projects.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister discussed the policy decisions to be taken to develop startups in Visakhapatnam and said all required resources will be provided.

Byju's Vice-President (Public Policy) Susmit Sarkar said they will extend full support to the education sector in Andhra Pradesh and added that they will set up an R&D centre and provide Byju's curriculum to AP students.

Coin Switch Kuber founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal discussed with the Chief Minister providing scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh and offered all help in this regard. The Chief Minister interacted with co-founder of 'EaseMyTrip' Prashant Pitti on the tourism sector in the State. Prasanth Pitti said they will give importance to promoting tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.