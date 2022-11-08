  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalls association with ex-Minister Goutham Reddy

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing a book written on former Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy and others are seen.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing a book written on former Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at

his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy

and others are seen.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Monday

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Monday. The book 'Chirasmaraneeyudu Sri Mekapati Goutham Reddy Garu' was penned by personality development trainer Dr Venugopal Reddy and journalist Vijay RK. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the former Minister.

The programme was attended by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, writer Venugopal Reddy, Pillutla Raghu, Mocharla Narayana Rao and Peerla Parthasaradhi.

