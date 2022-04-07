CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks better road links to new district headquarters

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged the Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday to provide upgraded road connectivity to all the new district headquarters. He also explained to him the need to do so in view of the district reorganisation and the lack of proper connectivity to the new districts.

The Chief Minister assured the Union minister of availability of land for the new routes to be laid in the state and said steps should be initiated for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodes and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centres of the newly formed districts.

The Chief Minister requested the Union minister to extend support to Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project for providing better connectivity and boost tourism.

He said the officials are preparing better plans for the project as directed by the Union minister during his recent visit to the state.

The Chief Minister said the construction works of western bypass in Vijayawada were on at a brisk pace and urged the Union minister to take measures to link this road to CRDA grid road.

He said the state government had identified the lands to be given for Multi Model Logistic Park related to Vijayawada western bypass and asked the Union minister to take the proposal forward at the earliest.

Similarly Vijayawada Easter Bypass works should also be speeded up, he said. The Chief Minister said the Central transportation department had sanctioned 20 ROBs for the state and urged the Union minister to sanction another 17 ROBs.

He said the state tourism department had sent proposals for construction of 14 rope ways across the state of which two were approved and requested the Union minister to approve all of those.