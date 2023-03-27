CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to arrive in Vizag tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on March 28 to attend the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29.

The Chief Minister is slated to interact with G20 delegates on Tuesday evening followed by a gala dinner to be hosted at Radisson Blu Resorts.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return the same day to his residence. As a part of it, he will be flying back from Visakhapatnam Airport at 8:45 pm.