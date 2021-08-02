CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to dedicate phase-1 initiatives to students on August 16

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate the first phase initiatives of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu to the students of the State on August 16, 2021. The second phase activities will also be inaugurated simultaneously on the same day.

The third phase activities will be inaugurated later in August 2022, according to Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that deeming the schools as the sacred temples and with a noble motto and unprecedented efforts of improvising/ sophisticating the government schools, facilitating basic infrastructure, the government is targeting to improve the percentage of exam results and decrease the number of school dropouts.

With the revolutionary initiatives in the education field till date, the admissions increased by 4 lakh. Mana Badi, Naadu Nedu scheme was started on November 14, 2019. The government had then planned to initiate the improvisation of schools at a cost of Rs 16,700 crore in three phases.

These activities are being conducted under the supervision of schools and parents committees, with full transparency, commitment and quality. In addition to the modernisation of about 45,000 government schools, 471 junior colleges, 151 government degree colleges and 3,287 hostels in phases over three years, new buildings will be constructed for another 27,438 Anganwadis.

Under the 'Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu' scheme, 10 elements of infrastructure will be developed including toilets with continuous water supply, safe drinking water supply, making necessary repairs to school, fans and tubelights for each room, furniture for students and teachers, green chalkboard, painting, English Lab, compound wall and kitchen construction.

The intent behind the design of the programme is to compare the pre-implementation status of the 'Nadu- Nedu programme' three years later with the development and post-implementation development in public schools, including photos.

In the first phase, 15,715 school works are being executed by the Panchayati Raj Engineering Department, AP Samagra Siksha, APEWIDC, Municipal & Public Health Engineering Department, Government Engineering Departments of Tribal Welfare Department, State Housing Corporation and RWS enforcement agencies in some districts.

Mana Badi- Nadu-Nedu highlights: Improving infrastructure in all government educational institutions is a major programme of the State government. Schools will be developed by undertaking 1/3 of the work each year from 2020-21 to complete the work over a three-year period. Community Contracting-Parent Committee (PC) cares about empowerment and quality through management and cost reduction. Work is being carried out through the highest quality material (equipment) and maintenance processes.

Welfare hostels along with schools in installments II & III: In addition to schools, the government has decided to improve infrastructure in all welfare hostels, junior colleges and degree colleges in the State under 'Nadu-Nedu' programme.

Teaching in English Medium: Steps have been taken to impart education in English in all government schools to make English education accessible even to poor children. English labs will be set up in every school to develop English language skills.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka: Every year, the government provides English-Telugu dictionary along with uniforms, school bags, textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, belts, socks and shoes to the students.











