CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to flag off 4,097 garbage collection vehicles today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 4,097 garbage collecting vehicles from Benz Circle in Vijayawada at 10.30 am on October 2, according to minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the minister said that the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme was owned by state government and there were no Central government funds in it. He said 3,097 hydraulic autorickshaws will be used in municipal corporations and municipalities and 1771 e-autorickshaws will be used in third grade municipalities for collection of garbage. He said the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme will be carried out from October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti.

The minister said Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam were selected as water plus cities among the 9 cities selected in the country. He said no decision was taken so far on collecting user charges from people in rural areas for collection of garbage.

Minister for panchayat raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who ais also present, said the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme will go on for 100 days and 10,645 solid waste management sheds were set up in rural areas. As there are 13,371 panchayats were in the state, an additional 4,175 solid waste management sheds will be constructed. As many as 27,000 green ambassadors were present in the state he said adding 10,628 mosquito fogging machines will be distributed.

The minister appealed to the people to participate in the CLAP programme voluntarily to keep the state clean and make Andhra Pradesh an ideal state in cleanliness.