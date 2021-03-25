CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Orvakal airport today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Kurnool airport at Orvakal on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will hoist the national flag and unveil statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy before attending the inaugural ceremony of Kurnool airport.

The State government acquired 1,008 acres of land for the airport. The DGCA aerodrome licence was awarded to APADCL (an entity of Govt of AP) on January 15 this year. The runway length stands at 2000 metres at present.

The Indigo Airlines will commence schedule aircraft operation under RCS UDAN scheme from March 28.

The flight services will initially connect Kurnool with Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. Passenger amenities including car rental, baby care and medical facilities centre have been provided at the airport.