CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in Konaseema today

Amalapuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at Pothavaram Zilla Parishad High school in P Gannavaram of East Godavari district on Monday.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Pinipe Viswaroop , MLA Kondeti Chittibabu, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and SP M Ravindranath Babu inspected the arrangements at the school. They inspected classrooms, furniture, paintings, toilets and Nadu-Nedu pylon.

Minister Suresh said that under the JVK, the government would provide a kit consisting of three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes , two pairs of socks, belts, school bag and a dictionary to each student of class I to X in government schools. He said that the government has identified 9 basic components including toilets, fans, drinking water, furniture, repair works, compound walls and English labs.

He said that 4,500 schools, colleges and hostels would be covered under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme. He said that the government is also spending an additional Rs 344 crore for the implementation of the Goru Mudda scheme.

Collector Hari Kiran said that 4,68,455 students across the district will be given JVK kits under the scheme. He said that the government will spend Rs 72.37 crore under the scheme.