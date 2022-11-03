CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for ethanol industry tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for Ethanol Industry to be established by Assago Industrial Private Limited on November 4 at Gummalladoddi village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district.

The CM will start from Tadepally at 9.30 am on Friday by helicopter and will reach the helipad set up in Gummalladoddi village. From there, the CM will reach the meeting venue set up by Assago Industrial Private Limited. From 10.45 am to 11.40 am, he will participate in bhumi puja and public meeting. At 12.10 pm, the CM will return to Tadepalli. District Collector K Madhavi Latha, in-charge SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy and Jaggampet MLA Jyotula Chanti Babu inspected the arrangements being made for the CM's visit here on Wednesday evening. The Collector said that 300 local people will get jobs once this company is set up. This company is being established at a cost of Rs 260 crore and will contribute to Gokavaram mandal's economic development, she noted.

MLA Jyotula Chanti Babu said that he is thankful to the Chief Minister for allowing the establishment of this company. He said the Ethanol Purification Company will have zero liquid ethanol discharge waste resulting in no air pollution.

RDOs A Chaitra Varshini and S Malli Babu, MPP Babu and DSP K Venkateswara Rao have accompanied the Collector.