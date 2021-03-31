CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Krishna river retaining wall today

Vijayawada: Arrangements are underway for the ground breaking ceremony by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for construction of Krishna river retaining wallnear Varadhi on Wednesday.

The State government sanctioned Rs 125 crore for construction of the retaining wall that will check inundation of colonies on the banks of Krishna river downstream of Prakasam barrage.

Transport minister Perni Nani, civil supplies minister Kodali Nani, Krishna district joint collector K Madhavi Latha, Vijayawada municipal commissioner B Srinivasulu, sub-collector Dhyana Chandra, MLAs and other officials inspected the arrangements near Varadhi on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will lay foundation at 10.30 am on Wednesday for construction of 1.5 kms retaining wall and unveil the pylon. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the programme.