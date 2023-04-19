CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Mulapet greenfield port today

Vijayawada/Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for greenfield port at Mulapet of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, April 19.

As per the tour schedule the Chief Minister, he will reach Mulapet at 10.15 am and lay foundation stone for the greenfield port at 10.47 am. Later, he will lay stone for rehabilitation colony, fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem and Vamsadhara lift irrigation project and address a public meeting at 11.40 am.

It may be noted that the state government is constructing four seaports and as part of it, construction of Ramayapatnam port has been started and works are going on at a brisk pace. Works of Kakinada SEZ port are in fast pace and foundation for Machilipatnam port is to be laid in the coming month..

Fulfilling the decades-long dream of north Andhra people, the Chief Minister will perform Bhumi Puja to Mulapeta port costing Rs 4,362 crore. He will also lay foundation for fishing harbour worth Rs 360 crore on the shores of Budagatlapalem in Etcherla mandal, Vamsadhara lift Irrigation project from Gotta Barrage to Hiramandalam reservoir costing Rs 176.35 crore and Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir project works to be built at an estimated cost of Rs.852 crore.

Mulapeta port plays a key role in handling exports and imports from other states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and southern part of Odisha. It is proposed to build four berths to be utilised for general cargo, coal, multipurpose containers and to handle other exports and imports with a capacity of 23.5 million tonne per annum. Port works to be completed in 30 months.

As part of the port development, the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package of Rs 109 crore was sanctioned to the 594 displaced families of Vishnuchakram and Mulapeta villages.. An R&R colony in is being constructed for oustees at Naupada village in 55 acre with modern amenities. The Mulapeta port provides direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people.