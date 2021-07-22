CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Kapu Nestham funds today

Amaravati: For the second consecutive year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be releasing YSR Kapu Nestham money on Thursday, which aims to extend financial support to enhance the living standards of women in the Kapu community.

Under this scheme, the state government will be providing financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in five years at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to eligible women aged between 45 to 60 years, belonging to the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities. The amount will be credited in the unencumbered accounts of the women.

The scheme was launched by Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 24, 2020, where in the first phase, Rs 491.02 crore was credited in the bank accounts of 3,27,349 eligible women beneficiaries.

The state government will be crediting Rs 490.86 crore in the bank accounts of 3,27,244 women beneficiaries totalling the amount to Rs 981.88 crore in two years.

The previous government has spent only Rs 400 crore per annum on average for the development of women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities.

The state government has benefitted 68,95,408 women of Kapu community by spending Rs 12,156.10 crore which is fifteen times more than the assistance provided by the previous government.