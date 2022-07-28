CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release YSR Kapu Nestham benefits tomorrow

Kakinada: District Collector Kritika Shukla directed the officials to make arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Gollaprolu village in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada district on Friday (July 29).

Along with Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), SP M Ravindranath Babu, MLC Talasila Raghu Ram and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, the Collector on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials regarding the security related arrangements to be made in connection with the CM's visit.

She said that Chief Minister Jagan will release third phase of YSR Kapu Nestham at Gollaprolu on Friday, which aims to extend financial support to enhance the living standards of women of Kapu community.

Discussions were held on the number of beneficiaries attending the government function, seating arrangements on the dais and the event venue, provision of basic facilities, list of prominent persons attending

the event and deployment of medical and other teams.

The Collector issued guidelines to revenue and police officials regarding the arrangements to be made for the CM's visit.

The officials were told to take all precautionary measures and make Jagan's tour a success and also to take steps to avoid any untoward incidents.