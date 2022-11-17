  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour Srikakulam on Nov 25

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

To inaugurate Phase 2 of Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha scheme

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour Narasannapeta Assembly constituency in the district on November 25. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar said the Chief Minister will launch second phase of Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha scheme at Narasannapeta.

He along with superintendent of police (SP) G R Radhika and Narasannapeta MLA D Krishna Das inspected several sites to identify the venue for CM's public meeting in and around Narasannapeta on Wednesday.

The collector inspected government junior college ground, Thamarapalli, Ganduvillipeta, Eedulavalasa along with the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained that they will finalise the suitable venue for CM's public meeting soon for making necessary arrangements.

