CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kurnool district tomorrow

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao accompanied by SP Siddarth Kaushal inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour in Adoni on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will visit Kurnool district on July 5. He will participate at the Vidya Kanuka programme at Nehru Memorial Municipal High School grounds in Adoni. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to make all arrangements by taking keen interest. He said there should be no lapses in the arrangements. The officials should coordinate with each other and make the Chief Minister's programme a grand success.

SP Siddarth Kaushal also inspected the security arrangements. He ordered the staff to minutely check every vehicle in the town limits. Barricades should be set up at the meeting venue. Earlier, the Collector and SP inspected the meeting venue and arrangements.