  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kurnool district tomorrow

Kurnool Collector P Koteswara Rao and SP Siddarth Kaushal inspecting the arrangements for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit in Adoni on Sunday
x

Kurnool Collector P Koteswara Rao and SP Siddarth Kaushal inspecting the arrangements for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit in Adoni on Sunday

Highlights

Jagan will participate in ‘Vidya Kanuka’ programme

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao accompanied by SP Siddarth Kaushal inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour in Adoni on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will visit Kurnool district on July 5. He will participate at the Vidya Kanuka programme at Nehru Memorial Municipal High School grounds in Adoni. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to make all arrangements by taking keen interest. He said there should be no lapses in the arrangements. The officials should coordinate with each other and make the Chief Minister's programme a grand success.

SP Siddarth Kaushal also inspected the security arrangements. He ordered the staff to minutely check every vehicle in the town limits. Barricades should be set up at the meeting venue. Earlier, the Collector and SP inspected the meeting venue and arrangements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X