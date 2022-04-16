CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kurnool today

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Kurnool on Saturday to participate in the marriage of a relative of Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sreedevi at Krishna Nagar.

Regarding CM's visit to Kurnool, Collector P Koteshwara Rao along with Mayor B Y Ramaiah and joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy inspected arrangements on Friday. The collector and other officials have visited the helipad at APSP battalion ground and ordered the Municipal Commissioner Bhargav Tej to ensure sanitation from APSP police grounds to Krishna Nagar.

The police personnel were also ordered to see that no traffic snarls take place during CM's visit. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that around 850 police personnel were engaged as security duty.

He said that two Additional SPs, 7 DSPs, 19 Circle Inspectors, 43 Sub Inspectors, 157 Assistant Sub Inspectors/Head Constables, 384 constables, 34 women police, 120 home guards, 3 platoons of Armed Reserve personnel, 4 platoons of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and 6 special party parties have been engaged, stated the SP. He ordered the police personnel of special party, dog squad, bomb squad and others to be vigilant all the time till the departure of CM to Amaravati.