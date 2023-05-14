Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Nizampatnam tomorrow
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Matsyakara Bharosa at Nizampatnam of Guntur district on May 16
Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Matsyakara Bharosa at Nizampatnam of Guntur district on May 16. Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Bhasha on Sunday inspected the arrangements at the helipad and the venue where the Chief Minister will launch the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.
Collector Ranjit Basha instructed the officials to make arrangements in a big way to make the CM’s visit a success. He also instructed the officials to set up barricades on the road leading to the CM’s public meeting venue and provide drinking water facility for the convenience of the people. The officials were further asked to set up three stalls relating to the fishermen.
Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, SP Vakul Jindal, district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, additional SP Mahesh, RDO G Ravindra and others accompanied the MP and the Collector.