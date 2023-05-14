CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Nizampatnam tomorrow

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Matsyakara Bharosa at Nizampatnam of Guntur district on May 16. Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Bhasha on Sunday inspected the arrangements at the helipad and the venue where the Chief Minister will launch the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.



Collector Ranjit Basha instructed the officials to make arrangements in a big way to make the CM’s visit a success. He also instructed the officials to set up barricades on the road leading to the CM’s public meeting venue and provide drinking water facility for the convenience of the people. The officials were further asked to set up three stalls relating to the fishermen.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, SP Vakul Jindal, district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, additional SP Mahesh, RDO G Ravindra and others accompanied the MP and the Collector.