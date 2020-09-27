CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged to respond positively on SC classification: MRPS

Rajamahendravaram: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) national president Manda Krishna Madiga has asked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to respond positively relating to SC Classification issue.



Speaking to reporters after participating in MRPS leaders meeting, he said apexcourt gave judgement saying that respective state governmentsshould take decision on SC Classification issue.Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had passed a resolution in favour of SC classification and sent it to central government.

He also took all-party members to New Delhi and because of him the Union government constituted Usha Mehra Committee in this regard.He also supported the issue in a meeting held at Vijayawada, reminded Manda and asked Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy to take a favourable decision as his father supported SC Classification.