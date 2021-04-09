Top
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to families seeking support in Tirupati bypoll

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to families seeking support in Tirupati bypoll 

  • In a departure from traditional political discourse, the CM has not criticised the oppn parties, and only explains his govt’s welfare schemes in the last 22 months

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote letters to the families in Tirupati parliamentary constituency explaining the welfare schemes of the government and sought their support for YSRCP candidate in Tirupati bypoll.

The Chief Minister mentioned various welfare schemes and the benefits received by families through government activities in the last 22 months of his rule. He signed the first letter at camp office here on Thursday. He explained the benefits of YSR zero interest, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Vasati Devena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi, housing for all and other schemes in the letters.

Without criticising opposition parties, he confined himself to narrating the development and welfare activities of the government under his government. The letter is a different approach than regular political traditions. He urged the people of Tirupati parliamentary constituency to vote for fan symbol and make YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy win in the byelection. The letters will be dispatched to the respective families through YSRCP supporters.

