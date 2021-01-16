CM YS Jagan participates in Gopuja

Narsaraopeta: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Kamadhenu Gopuja Mahotsavam organised by TTD here on Friday.

The traditional fete took place amidst pomp and gaiety with people turning in large numbers to cherish the unique fete held at the spacious Sports Authority Stadium Grounds.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all the people present on the occasion. He performed the rituals as per Hindu tradition and presented silk robes, garlanded cow and the calf after puja. The puja was performed to 108 cows at the event.

As part of the Hindu Dharma campaign, the state endowments department along with TTD conducted Gopuja at 2,679 temples across the state.

The TTD has taken up unique programme called Gudiko Gomata recently presenting a cow and calf to every temple as a part of the mission. According to Hindu Sanatana Dharma, cow has got a prominent place and being revered as an embodiment of 33 crore deities.

Cow has the potential to absorb and emanate the Principles of all these deities. To protect and promote the cows, this year, the Kanuma Gopuja was observed in a big way across the state in all the temples on the festival day.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, TTD officials and vedic scholars were present at the event.