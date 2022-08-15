CM YS Jagan raises 3 capitals issue again in I-Day speech

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought his three capitals' proposal back into circulation by referring to decentralisation as a path for overall development and for laying a strong foundation for the betterment of future generations.

Hoisting the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to commemorate the 76th I-Day celebrations here on Monday, the Chief Minister reiterated his unwavering commitment to women empowerment, social justice and healthcare reforms. "Through decentralisation the spread of development would occur leading to prosperity," he said, adding that the impeccable village and ward secretariats and volunteer system would take governance to the doorsteps of the people.

Reviewing the I-Day parade, Jagan recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and said that his government had adopted all good practices for the benefit of the future generations. Hitting out at the "agenda-driven media", he said Rs 1.65 lakh crore had so far been transferred to the beneficiaries under various schemes during the past three years under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the delivery mechanism had been dusted off the middlemen system.

Contrary to the claims of welfare being a waste, the CM said, it would pave the way for nation building by preparing the youth to face the global competitive challenges effectively. Amma Vodi, YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, etc, were the schemes introduced to empower the marginalised sections, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

During the three years, the Chief Minister said, the welfare delivery system had brought laurels with 2.7 lakh volunteers knocking the door on the first of every month to deliver the pensions. The rural landscape had been altered with the presence of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Village Clinics, English Medium Schools, digital libraries, PHCs, 108 and 104 vehicles among others.

"We have doubled the number of districts to 26 and have spent Rs 1.26 lakh crore towards farmer welfare and the foodgrains production has increased by an average of 16 lakh tonnes annually in the past three years. For social security we have allocated 31 lakh houses of which work on 21 lakh houses has started which will be registered in the name of the woman of the household and value would be around Rs 2 to 3 lakh crores," he said.

"In the education sector, the government has so far spent Rs 53,000 crore and in the medical sector the amount has been Rs 40,000 crore besides providing employment to over 6.03 lakh persons either government, contract or outsourcing," he added.