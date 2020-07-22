CM YS Jagan reacts over tonsure of youth issue, two constables suspended

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed outrage over the brutal tonsure the head of a Dalit youth at the Sitanagaram police station in East Godavari district. Officers were ordered to take immediate action against the police personnel responsible. The CM's office said that DGP Gautam Sawang had conducted an inquiry into the incident and suspended two constables. The DGP said that legal action would be taken against them.

It is learnt that the Sithanagaram police arrested a Dalit youth named Vara Prasad in Vedullapalli on a complaint by a follower of a local YSRCP leader and severely beaten him and he was tonsured as well. The youth who was seriously injured in the incident was shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital. The incident has been the talk of the state.

However, the opposition Telugu Desam Party reacted strongly to the maltreatment of a Dalit youth. TDP leader and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, his son and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh were incensed that Dalits in the state were left without protection. In the wake of this, CM Jagan expressed his indignation over the incident.