CM YS Jagan reviews Ambedkar project

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress on installing 125-ft statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan and the Memorial Park Development Master Plan.

The Chief Minister told the officials that high standards should be maintained in the construction of Ambedkar statue and the structure should have glow and spark. The ambience of the landscape to be developed at the Memorial Park should be pleasant, he said.

He instructed the officials to display the life and times of Dr Ambedkar at Memorial Park in addition to setting up of library, museum and a gallery.

The Chief Minister suggested displaying the quotes of Ambedkar in the park and also to widen the road and develop the walkway in an attractive manner.

The officials had shown two plans in a power point presentation of Ambedkar statue and memorial park.

The Officials had shown countrywide models, which include Ambedkar Deeksha Bhoomi (Nagpur), Chaitya Bhoomi (Mumbai), Ambedkar Memorial (Lakhanpur) and Prerana Sthal (Noida). The presentation focused on the design of gallery and auditorium. It is planned to complete the works within 14 months, the officials said.

Industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, industries special chief secretary Karikal Valaven and other officials were present in the meeting.