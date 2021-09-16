CM YS Jagan takes steps to get MSP for all crops: Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju

Guntur : Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of farmers and implementing several welfare schemes for them.

Addressingthe the media here on Wednesday, he recalled that the government had set up price stabilisation fund at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore and RBKs were set up to give suggestions and advices to the farmers besides supplying fertilisers, seeds on subsidy.

He said that the CM has taken steps to get MSP for all crops for the welfare of farmers. He recalled that the government had purchased tobacco and turmeric for the welfare of farmers. He criticised that the TDP government had failed to waive bank loans taken by the farmers. He further said that the government is planning to provide more services to the farmers through the RBKs.

The Minister added that due to rains, sowing activity picked up in the district and the farmers are sowing cotton, chilli, paddy. He said the district administration has taken steps to supply fertilizers, seeds to the farmers besides sanctioning the loans from the banks.

MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao were present.