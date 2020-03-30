CM YS Jagan to brief governor about govt measures on Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would reportedly meet state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday evening at 4 in Raj Bhavan. CM Jagan will explain to the Governor about the impact of coronavirus in the state and the steps being taken by the state government to curb coronavirus and lockdown.

As many as 23 coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh so far. Although this figure is low compared to other states, the government is taking steps to prevent corona and create awareness of the disease among the public while implementing the lockdown strictly.