CM YS Jagan to distribute laptops to Class 8 students tomorrow

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Beeda Mastan Rao, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal inspecting arrangements for the CM's visit at VAR Zilla Parishad High School in Tsundur mandal on Monday

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute laptops to the students studying 8th class on Wednesday (December 21) at a programme to be held at VAR Zilla Parishad High School under Tsundur mandal of Bapatla district on the occasion of his birthday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal on Monday visited Yadlapalli ZPHS and reviewed arrangements for the CM's visit. They inspected the helipad at VAR ZPHS and dais for the meeting. They directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for parents and students, who will participate in the laptop distribution programme.

Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao, additional SP Mahesh, Repalle RDO Pardha Saradhi, Bapatla RDO Ravindra and others also present on the occasion.

