CM YS Jagan urges Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani to evacuate Telugu fishermen to state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke had spoken to Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani once again on Thursday. Chief Minister has decided to evacuate Andhra Pradesh fishermen stranded in Gujarat through sea route. To this end, he telephoned the Chief Minister of Gujarat and sought help. Later CM Jagan ordered the authorities to make arrangements to bring back the fishermen.

CM Jagan in a phone call to the state's chief minister on 21st of this month said that the fishermen stranded in Gujarat should be provided with accommodation and dining facilities. Vijay Rupani, who responded positively to CM Jagan's plea, also promised to take adequate measures to take care of Telugu fishermen.

On the other hand, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said that the state would bring back the stranded fishermen in Gujarat to the state. Speaking at Vijayawada on Thursday, he said this was possible with Chief Minister YS Jagan's initiation. He said about 5,000 fishermen would be brought to state in special boats. Gujarat Chief Minister has agreed to the Andhra Pradesh's government's plea to bring back the fishermen to the state.