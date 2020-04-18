CM YS Jagan's camp office at Tadepalli under red zone with the death of a woman due to Coronavirus

The officials have marked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence cum camp office under the red zone with the death of a woman residing in Maruti apartment near old toll gate in Tadepalli.

After death, the woman's test resulted in Coronavirus positive. It's reported that the apartment of the deceased is at the short distance from CM's camp office.

On the other side, Coronavirus positive cases were reported in Dolas Nagar in Tadepalli just two days ago. A person working at the commercial tax office in Mangalagiri, who resides in the apartment in the area was tested with Corona positive.

With this, the officials banned the movement in the area and are collecting the details of the people who came to the apartment and shifted them to the quarantine facility. Since then, the CM camp office area was in the buffer zone, and now with the death of the woman, the area was declared under the red zone.