CM, YSRCP leaders looting people, lambasts Naidu

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his ministers, Assembly Speaker and the party leaders are looting public money and earning illegally through sand, land grabbing and illegal mining, alleged TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.

He addressed a public meeting here on Monday as part of TDP’s ‘Raa-Kadali Raa’ programme. On the Naidu came down heavily on the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister terming him ‘a psycho CM’ who is unfit for politics.

He said that they had announced 99 candidates recently but YSRCP is yet to announce its candidates, which shows that Jagan is afraid of TDP-JSP alliance candidates and running away from the election battle.

He said YSRCP chief Jagan failed to take up developmental works in the state, particularly in north coastal AP region. Irrigation projects, roads and sea ports were neglected completely, he said, adding that the government has failed to allot required funds for the last five years. He lamented that the Chief Minister had not stopped increasing prices for essential commodities while raising power tariff nine times and APSRTC bus fares for three times.

“Due to ‘psycho CM’s rule, power sector has been pushed into crisis with power distribution companies incurring Rs 65,000 crore loss. All sections of people have become victims of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. The CM is amassing wealth through liquor, sand, land and mining mafia activities,” he said. The TDP chief said that Jagan government is giving Rs 10 to the people with one hand and collecting 10 times over by increasing taxes and charges.

He also listed illegal activities carried out by ministers Seediri Appala Raju, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, MLAs Dharmana Krishna Das, Reddy Shanthi and MLC Duvvada Srinivas of the district.

The TDP chief made several promises including establishment of north coastal AP corridor, jetties in sea coast village Budagatlapalem, special law for protection of BCs, medical college at Tekkali. He found fault with the YSRCP government for attacking media reporters who are exposing the nefarious deeds of the ruling party leaders and warned CM Jagan Mohan Reddy be ready to face political cyclone which has started and YSRCP will be washed out soon.

TDP state president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Srikakulam parliamentary constituency president and former government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar, TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu attacked the YSRCP rule and appealed to people to vote for change in the state and the fate of the state.