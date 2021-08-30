CMO encouraging sand mining mafia, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Sunday expressed concern that the unchecked illegal sand mining was taking place with the active blessings of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as was evident from the latest mining permissions given to the tainted Sudhakar Infratech.

He recalled how the actual sand mining lease holder Jaya Prakash Power Ventures filed a complaint with police on June 4 that Sudhakar Infratech carried out illegal sand mining. Now, the Chief Minister's Office gave new sand mining permissions to the same Sudhakar Infratech in the Godavari river reaches. This was proof enough to say how the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues and YSRCP leaders were involved in the massive exploitation of sand and AP's natural resources.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP demanded that the CBI should launch a thorough probe into the illegal sand mining. He asked whether Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy could give any answers on the illegal sand mining issue.

The Chief Minister was resorting to blatant misuse of power and authority to loot the sand and natural resources thereby causing huge loss to the exchequer. Pattabhi Ram said that the JP Power had complained to the police that Sudhakar Infra used forged documents to misuse their company name to carry out illegal sand mining. JP Power finance manager Viswanathan accused Sudhakar Infra of collecting hundreds of crores in the name of false agreements and sand transportation. The TDP leader said that their party had questioned the Chief Minister, Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, the DGP and CID chief Sunil Kumar about illegal sand activities by Sudhakar Infra. They did not open their mouths.

When the media persons questioned Dwivedi on this, he evaded a direct reply and simply said that the issue was being looked into by the Special Enforcement Bureau.