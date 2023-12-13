  • Menu
CMR Group donates 4.80 L to AIDS patients

CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana handing over a cheque for Rs 4.80 lakh to district collector A Mallikarjuna in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana handing over a cheque for Rs 4.80 lakh to district collector A Mallikarjuna in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a gesture to help AIDS patients, CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana gave away a cheque for Rs 4.80 lakh to district collector A Mallikarjuna.

The contribution, the CMR Group CMD said, was made towards providing nutritious food to the AIDS patients as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Mavuri Venkata Ramana said the funds will be used for the welfare of the AIDS patients and informed that based on requirement, he would further extend support to them in future.

Appreciating the gesture, district collector A Mallikarjuna exhorted industrialists and entrepreneurs to come forward to extend support to vulnerable communities.

