CMR launches an exclusive silver jewellery section
Visakhapatnam: CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited, which has been providing reliable services for the past 40 years, launched another branch, Padmam 92.5 Silver Jewellery here on Saturday.
After inaugurating the showroom at the ground floor of CMR Central at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam, CMR Group founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana mentioned that it was a happy moment to launch an exclusive silver jewellery store in line with the current trends. He informed me that the silver jewellery section offers jewellery with cutting-edge designs.
As part of inauguration, the CMR is offering a flat 20 percent discount on all types of silver jewellery product, a guarantee card for the purchase of jewellery and a buyback policy.
