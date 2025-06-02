  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CMR launches an exclusive silver jewellery section

CMR launches an exclusive silver jewellery section
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited, which has been providing reliable services for the past 40 years, launched another branch,...

Visakhapatnam: CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited, which has been providing reliable services for the past 40 years, launched another branch, Padmam 92.5 Silver Jewellery here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the showroom at the ground floor of CMR Central at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam, CMR Group founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana mentioned that it was a happy moment to launch an exclusive silver jewellery store in line with the current trends. He informed me that the silver jewellery section offers jewellery with cutting-edge designs.

As part of inauguration, the CMR is offering a flat 20 percent discount on all types of silver jewellery product, a guarantee card for the purchase of jewellery and a buyback policy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick