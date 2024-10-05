CMR launches its 36th showroom in Anantapur

Visakhapatnam: The largest textile trading company in Telugu states and Odisha CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 36th showroom near Shanti theatre in Anantapur on Friday by Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha. Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram attended as chief guest.

ITC dealer Gontla Subbarayudu Shetty of Anantapur made the first purchase.

Similarly, famous film actors Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh were the special attraction in the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said the organisation has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 40 years. CMR offers woven fabrics on their own looms at prices unmatched by anyone else in the market, he added.

CMR managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji, film stars Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh mentioned that the CMR has become a pioneer in the Telugu states. CMR means the one stop shop, they added.

Paritala Sunitha opined that many people will get job opportunities with the establishment of a new showroom.