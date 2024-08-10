CMR reopens its showroom in Rajamahendravaram

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile trading company CMR shopping mall reopened its showroom at Kotagummam in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Film actress Nabha Natesh took part in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, general manager of CMR N Linga Murthy mentioned that the showroom has been expanded for more comfort for the customers and they can avail more designs.

The mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of all age groups. It means ‘The One Stop Shop,’ he mentioned.