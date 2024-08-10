  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CMR reopens its showroom in Rajamahendravaram

CMR reopens its showroom in Rajamahendravaram
x

Film actress Nabha Natesh inaugurating the expanded CMR showroom at Kotagummam in Rajamahendravaram on Friday

Highlights

The largest textile trading company CMR shopping mall reopened its showroom at Kotagummam in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile trading company CMR shopping mall reopened its showroom at Kotagummam in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Film actress Nabha Natesh took part in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, general manager of CMR N Linga Murthy mentioned that the showroom has been expanded for more comfort for the customers and they can avail more designs.

The mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of all age groups. It means ‘The One Stop Shop,’ he mentioned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X