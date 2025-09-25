  • Menu
CMR Shopping Mall CMD hails GST 2.0 reforms

Visakhapatnam: Hailing the Union government's new GST 2.0 reforms, chairman and managing director of CMR Shopping Mall Mavuri Venkata Ramana said that...

Visakhapatnam: Hailing the Union government’s new GST 2.0 reforms, chairman and managing director of CMR Shopping Mall Mavuri Venkata Ramana said that the policy gives buyers a direct benefit of 6.25 percent on ready-made garment for purchases. This benefit, he noted, is being offered directly to the buyers. “GST on ready-made garments has been reduced to 5 percent from 12 percent. Ahead of Dasara festival, the Narendra Modi government announced the new GST policy benefiting scores of people across the country,” the CMD opined.

As part of the festival offer, the CMR is offering special discounts across all its stores. Also, a spot gift on every purchase of Rs.999, one plus one offer, combo offers are in store. The CMD of the group appealed to people to avail the opportunity provided to them on the occasion.

