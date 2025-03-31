CMRF a boon for poor

Nellore: Asserting his government’s commitment over extending financial support to poor and down trodden communities, MA&UD Minister P Narayana has disclosed that the government has extended crores of financial support under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to poor people to get treatment in corporate private hospitals and other needs.

On Sunday, he distributed cheques worth Rs 17.82 lakh to 15 beneficiaries at his camp office in Nellore on Sunday. The Minister said despite in deep financial crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on continuing the programme for the benefit of the needy. He appealed people to support the coalition government for introducing more welfare programmes in future.