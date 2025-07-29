CMRF cheques distributed to 33 beneficiaries

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Monday distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques worth Rs 41.66 lakh to 33 beneficiaries from his constituency at his residence.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the coalition government stands by those in need and provides relief to affected families through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He informed that over the past year, a total of Rs 1, 88, 91, 144 has been sanctioned for 147 beneficiaries within his constituency.

He further lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his humanitarian approach and prompt response in assisting families suffering from health issues. Beneficiaries, their family members, and local leaders participated in the programme.