  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CMRF cheques distributed to 33 beneficiaries

CMRF cheques distributed to 33 beneficiaries
x

MLA Butchaiah Chowdary distributed CMRF cheques to beneficiaries at his residence in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Monday distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques worth Rs 41.66 lakh to 33 beneficiaries from his constituency at his residence.

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Monday distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques worth Rs 41.66 lakh to 33 beneficiaries from his constituency at his residence.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the coalition government stands by those in need and provides relief to affected families through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He informed that over the past year, a total of Rs 1, 88, 91, 144 has been sanctioned for 147 beneficiaries within his constituency.

He further lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his humanitarian approach and prompt response in assisting families suffering from health issues. Beneficiaries, their family members, and local leaders participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick