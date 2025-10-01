CMRF cheques distributed to beneficiaries

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the coalition government remains committed to public health and welfare despite financial challenges.

Celebrating the Durgashtami festival on Tuesday, the minister distributed cheques and letters of credit worth Rs 32.23 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 63 beneficiaries at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem.

He stated that since the coalition government took office, Rs 7.27 crore has been distributed to 880 people in Kondapi constituency under the CMRF.

Swamy emphasised the government’s support for citizens facing high medical expenses, noting that crores are being spent on healthcare initiatives. He announced that Rs 15,000 financial assistance for auto drivers will be disbursed within two days.